Blast from the past: Corrie outpoints Brazilian despite injured left hand
Today in SA sport history: May 12
12 May 2025 - 04:40
1985 — The breakaway National Soccer League (NSL) launches its amateur arm, the South African Soccer Association, at the Maharani Hotel in Durban, finalising a restructuring of local soccer where the previous National Professional Soccer League had been under the control of the amateur South African National Football Association. Key figures in the NSL launch included Abdul Bhamjee and Solomon Morewa. ..
