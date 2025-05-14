Phumelela Cafu excited for day of ‘Truth’ to unify titles

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) junior-bantamweight world champion Phumelela Cafu says he never thought one day he would fight to unify world titles.
Nicknamed “The Truth”, Cafu will put his belt on the line against World Boxing Council (WBC) titlist Jesse Rodriquez in a winner-takes-all contest at the Star Frisco in Dallas, Texas, on July 19.
On the same day but at London’s Wembley Stadium, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will battle it out for their undisputed heavyweight title fight. Usyk, from Ukraine, holds the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO and The Ring belts, while his English dance partner will put his IBF title on the line.
“I am so excited my fight against Rodriquez happens on the same day as the heavyweight championship, which means that weekend will be about unification fights and I am part of it,” said Cafu.
“I am so happy, it's amazing — I never thought one day I would get to unify titles. It does not get bigger than this.”
Born in Duncan Village, East London, Cafu silenced the Ariake Arena in Tokyo when he defeated vociferous Japanese four-weight world champ Kosei Tanaka to become the sixth South African to win the WBO belt.
The right-hander was ushered to war by South Africa's most successful trainer-manager, Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.
Cafu, whose first defence of the world title he won in Japan on October 24 will be broadcast on the DAZN streaming platform, has studied his dance partner, describing him as a quality fighter.
SA’s Olympic boxing future to be decided in June
“He's accurate and has good defence,” he said about left-handed Rodriquez from San Antonio in Texas.
Cafu has 14 wins with eight short-route victories, while Rodriquez is undefeated after 21 fights and has 14 knockout wins.
Cafu said the last time he fought against a southpaw was on July 29 2022 when he stopped Ben Mananquil from the Philippines.
“I dominated before stopping him in round five,” he said. “I feel like Rodriquez is much better than Ben.
“I am expecting a good fight and he's going to bring it to me because he does not seem comfortable going backwards, but what he does I will do it twice as well.”
SowetanLIVE
