Catherine van Rensburg in pool and open-water championship squads

16 May 2025 - 10:03
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Catherine van Rensburg, the Midmar Mile champion this year, competing in the final of the women’s 1,500m freestyle at the national championships in Gqeberha last month.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Midmar Mile champion Catherine van Rensburg has been named in the world championship teams for pool and open-water swimming.

The Tuks swimmer is down to compete in the 1,500m freestyle in the makeshift pool in Singapore, while in the open-water action at Sentosa section she will take on the 5km, 10km and 1,500m relay.

A total of 17 pool swimmers and seven open-water swimmers were named by Swimming South Africa on Thursday, with the squads being posted on Facebook, though it’s not clear if all will make the trip.

Backstroke star Pieter Coetzé and breaststroker Kaylene Corbett, finalists at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are in the team, as is Rebecca Meder, the mainstay of the national team that took part at the world short-course championships in Budapest late last year.

There will also be much interest in the performance of teenager Chris Smith, who made a final at the short-course gala in Hungary.

But with the World Student Games in Germany from July 16 to 27, it is possible that some of the university students could drop off if they choose to focus on the Universiade rather than the global showpiece. 

The qualifying window stipulated by World Aquatics ends on June 29, but it was not immediately clear if the national federation would accept any late qualifiers.

The open-water competition runs from July 15 to 20 and the pool competition is set for July 27 to August 3.

Pool team

Women:

  • Aimee Canny (200m IM),
  • Caitlin de Lange (50m freestyle),
  • Dune Coetzee (200m, 400m, 800m freestyle),
  • Kaylene Corbett (200m breaststroke),
  • Erin Gallagher (50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle),
  • Rebecca Meder (200m individual medley, 200m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke),
  • Jessica Thompson (100m backstroke),
  • Hannah Pearse (200m backstroke),
  • Michaela de Villiers (50m backstroke),
  • Simoné Moll (50m breaststroke),
  • Catherine van Rensburg (1,500m freestyle).

Men:

  • Pieter Coetzé (50, 100m, 200m backstroke; 50m, 100m freestyle),
  • Michael Houlie (50m breaststroke),
  • Matthew Caldwell (400m freestyle),
  • Matthew Randle (200m breaststroke),
  • Matthew Sates (200m, 400m IM; 200m freestyle; 100, 200m butterfly),
  • Chris Smith (50m, 100m breaststroke).

Open-water team

Women:

  • Callan Lotter (3km, 5km, 10km),
  • Catherine van Rensburg (5km, 10km, mixed 1,500m relay),
  • Amica de Jager (3km, mixed 1,500m relay).

Men:

  • Connor Buck (3km, 5km, 10km),
  • Ruan Breytenbach (10km),
  • Matthew Caldwell (3km, 5km, mixed 1,500m relay),
  • Kellan Jones (mixed 1,500m relay).

 

