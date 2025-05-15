Midmar Mile champion Catherine van Rensburg has been named in the world championship teams for pool and open-water swimming.
The Tuks swimmer is down to compete in the 1,500m freestyle in the makeshift pool in Singapore, while in the open-water action at Sentosa section she will take on the 5km, 10km and 1,500m relay.
A total of 17 pool swimmers and seven open-water swimmers were named by Swimming South Africa on Thursday, with the squads being posted on Facebook, though it’s not clear if all will make the trip.
Backstroke star Pieter Coetzé and breaststroker Kaylene Corbett, finalists at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are in the team, as is Rebecca Meder, the mainstay of the national team that took part at the world short-course championships in Budapest late last year.
There will also be much interest in the performance of teenager Chris Smith, who made a final at the short-course gala in Hungary.
Catherine van Rensburg in pool and open-water championship squads
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
Midmar Mile champion Catherine van Rensburg has been named in the world championship teams for pool and open-water swimming.
The Tuks swimmer is down to compete in the 1,500m freestyle in the makeshift pool in Singapore, while in the open-water action at Sentosa section she will take on the 5km, 10km and 1,500m relay.
A total of 17 pool swimmers and seven open-water swimmers were named by Swimming South Africa on Thursday, with the squads being posted on Facebook, though it’s not clear if all will make the trip.
Backstroke star Pieter Coetzé and breaststroker Kaylene Corbett, finalists at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are in the team, as is Rebecca Meder, the mainstay of the national team that took part at the world short-course championships in Budapest late last year.
There will also be much interest in the performance of teenager Chris Smith, who made a final at the short-course gala in Hungary.
Swimming SA and water polo head to court in potential landmark case
But with the World Student Games in Germany from July 16 to 27, it is possible that some of the university students could drop off if they choose to focus on the Universiade rather than the global showpiece.
The qualifying window stipulated by World Aquatics ends on June 29, but it was not immediately clear if the national federation would accept any late qualifiers.
The open-water competition runs from July 15 to 20 and the pool competition is set for July 27 to August 3.
Pool team
Women:
Men:
Open-water team
Women:
Men:
READ MORE:
Swimming SA, private body in court in fight for the soul of local water polo
SA water ski legend, 78, recovers from heart procedure — with Robben Island swim
Swimming head’s comments to parliament contained ‘mistruths’
Rebecca Meder, Matthew Sates join Pieter Coetzé on world champs squad
Van Rensburg victorious in Midmar debut as Kiwi Clark wins thrilling sprint
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos