Sport

‘Mature’ matric pupil Koekemoer adds to SA’s ‘insane’ 4x400m talent pool

‘What was going through my mind was to catch that Botswana guy in front of me,’ 17-year-old says

15 May 2025 - 11:32
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Leendert Koekemoer hands the baton to Zakithi Nene in the 4x400m final at World Relays in Gaungzhou, China, at the weekend.
Leendert Koekemoer hands the baton to Zakithi Nene in the 4x400m final at World Relays in Gaungzhou, China, at the weekend.
Image: Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Johannesburg matric pupil Leendert Koekemoer, at 17 the youngest member of the national World Relays squad, showed great maturity in the way he helped the South African men’s 4x400m triumph at the weekend.

The trip to Guangzhou, China, was Koekemoer’s first venture overseas, but on the third leg he lifted his team into the lead before handing the baton to anchor Zakithi Nene, who stayed in front the whole way to win by 0.69 sec over Belgium. 

Gardeo Isaacs had started solidly, getting around the first lap in Guangzhou in 45.39 sec, and then Udeme Okon, in grade 12 at Florida Park High, clocked the fastest second lap of the final, a speedy 44.24, with South Africa placed second.

And then Koekemoer took over, chasing Kabo Rankgwe of Botswana in the decisive penultimate lap, overhauling him on the home straight and then he still showed quick thinking and slick footwork as he stepped inside to slip the baton to Nene, who took off at the front of the pack before closing out the race in a 2 min 57.50 sec national record. 

“What was going through my mind was to catch that Botswana guy in front of me,” Koekemoer said on his return with the team at OR Tambo on Wednesday evening.

“The whole race I stuck behind him, I made sure he didn’t get too far because I know if he was too far he would get tired, but I also knew he blasted out superfast so I knew that I could catch him if I just stayed patient and kicked at the right time.”

Koekemoer, with a 45.03 400m personal best, was surprised to see his split of 44.23, an impressive feat, even with a running start.

“I don’t think I went out to run a fast time necessarily, I think I just wanted to get the baton first to Zak, it was just for the team so we can get a medal. The time came by itself.”

The Helpmekaar Kollege pupil had initially been earmarked for the mixed 4x400m team, helping them in the World Relays heats to qualify for a spot at the world championships in Tokyo in September.

But he was thrust into the men’s 4x400m final after Lythe Pillay, his training partner, had pulled out of the final with an Achilles strain.

“Leendert ran my leg and I mean, training with Leendert and seeing him run a crazy heat for the mixed, I knew he would respond very well and that he could provide a good kick,” said Pillay, who had anchored this outfit to silver at the 2024 World Relays.

“He ran a leg with a lot of pressure, being someone who’s new on the senior circuit, he handled a very difficult leg very maturely.

“I really don't think that our team could have put a better format for that final.”

The men’s 400m locally is in rude health right now.

“For me, what’s even more crazy and inspiring is that there’s still so many more guys. Shez’s [Tumisang Shezi] also in crazy shape, Mthi’s [Mthi Mthimkulu] in mad shape. We still have Matt [Antonie Nortje] and Wayde [van Niekerk] in our pockets as well ... now we have insane depth.

“I’m more inspired to perform better because all of us are stepping up our game, trying to contribute,” added Pillay.

“So the more we can contribute individually, the more we can scare the rest of the world. And I think we made a very big statement over the weekend.”

For Koekemoer, however, his father Lourens wants him to focus on school right now. “He must sit down and put his face in his books.”

