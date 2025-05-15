McIlroy and Scheffler set for Quail Hollow showdown at PGA

The PGA Championship is brimming with compelling storylines ahead of Thursday's opening round, perhaps none bigger than whether Rory McIlroy will be able to build on his career Grand Slam success at one of his favourite venues.

McIlroy ended a near 11-year drought at majors with his Masters triumph last month to complete the career Grand Slam and must be licking his lips given his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina is hosting this week's PGA Championship.

The Northern Irishman has enjoyed more success at Quail Hollow than any golfer in the 156-player field having won the PGA Tour's regular stop here for a record fourth time last year by a comfortable five-stroke margin.

“Always nice to come back to Quail Hollow, for obvious reasons. I have obviously great memories from this place,” said McIlroy. “First win on the PGA Tour 15 years ago. Winning last year, I probably played my best golf of the year last year here, especially at the weekend.”