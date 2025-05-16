Sport

Athletics SA boss James Moloi calls on companies to help support athletes

16 May 2025 - 11:00
Athletes with Sascoc president Barry Hendricks and Athletics South Africa president James Moloi during the arrival of the World Relays national team at OR Tambo Airport in Joburg on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi has called on corporations to support athletics with funding after the success of Team SA at the World Relay Championships in Guangzhou, China.

South Africa topped the medals table, clinching two golds and a bronze, and was warmly welcomed home at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

Akani Simbine and his Olympic silver medal band conquered the planet, winning the men’s 4x100m to kick-start a magical night.

The men’s 4x400m team, featuring two schoolboys with experienced Zakithi Nene on the final leg, stormed to victory in a 2min 57.50sec world lead and Zeney Geldenhuys anchored the women’s 4x400m to bronze in a 3:24.84 national record.

Moloi praised the athletes for their outstanding performance and thanked the supporting partners.

“The athletes told us what they want and we will support them. We are there for our athletes,” he said.

“Thank you for supporting us — and I'm urging other corporate companies to please come forward. We are not doing this for us; we are doing it for the athletes.”

Moloi emphasised that the organisation prioritises the athletes' needs, saying: “We will just lead from behind, as long as our athletes come first. For us, this is a project that we are investing in, especially this group of youngsters going to Los Angeles. Tell us what to improve, criticise us in a positive way so that we can improve ourselves.”

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks also commended the athletes, promising to source funding to support them.

“The passion with which you ran, never giving up, has instilled a seed of hope in many athletes aspiring to be what you are going to be,” he said.

