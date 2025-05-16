Moloi praised the athletes for their outstanding performance and thanked the supporting partners.
Athletics SA boss James Moloi calls on companies to help support athletes
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi has called on corporations to support athletics with funding after the success of Team SA at the World Relay Championships in Guangzhou, China.
South Africa topped the medals table, clinching two golds and a bronze, and was warmly welcomed home at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
Akani Simbine and his Olympic silver medal band conquered the planet, winning the men’s 4x100m to kick-start a magical night.
The men’s 4x400m team, featuring two schoolboys with experienced Zakithi Nene on the final leg, stormed to victory in a 2min 57.50sec world lead and Zeney Geldenhuys anchored the women’s 4x400m to bronze in a 3:24.84 national record.
Moloi praised the athletes for their outstanding performance and thanked the supporting partners.
“The athletes told us what they want and we will support them. We are there for our athletes,” he said.
“Thank you for supporting us — and I'm urging other corporate companies to please come forward. We are not doing this for us; we are doing it for the athletes.”
Moloi emphasised that the organisation prioritises the athletes' needs, saying: “We will just lead from behind, as long as our athletes come first. For us, this is a project that we are investing in, especially this group of youngsters going to Los Angeles. Tell us what to improve, criticise us in a positive way so that we can improve ourselves.”
SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks also commended the athletes, promising to source funding to support them.
“The passion with which you ran, never giving up, has instilled a seed of hope in many athletes aspiring to be what you are going to be,” he said.
Fear caused me to twitch in the blocks, says 4x100m gold medal star Walaza
Hendricks thanked sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie for the department's support.
McKenzie previously made a commitment to sending more athletes, including those from rural areas, to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
“We must seek and identify possible medal winners for the 2028 Olympics. Those we identify should be helped financially, given a salary, and provided with coaching to ensure they are prepared for the Olympics,” he said.
“I promise there won't be any athlete complaining about inadequate help, not under our watch. I will ensure we take no fewer than 300 athletes to Los Angeles. We can't take 134 athletes only; we must take 300 minimum. We live in the most talented country. We must invest money in our athletes.”
