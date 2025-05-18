Sport

Joburg’s MBB blow lead in BAL showdown against APR in Kigali

Though there are four games left in the Nile Conference, SA team under pressure to win against Nairobi

18 May 2025 - 23:23 By Anathi Wulushe in Kigali
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MBB’s Pieter Prinsloo defends APR’s Youssoupha Ndoye during their Basketball Africa League Nile Conference game at the BK Arena in Kigali on Sunday
CLOSE COMBAT: MBB’s Pieter Prinsloo defends APR’s Youssoupha Ndoye during their Basketball Africa League Nile Conference game at the BK Arena in Kigali on Sunday
Image: BAL/GETTY IMAGES

Johannesburg's Made By Ball (MBB) were left kicking themselves after they blew a first-half lead of 47-45 and ended up losing 103-81 to Armée Patriotique Rwandaise in the Basketball Africa League at the BK Arena in Kigali in Rwanda on Sunday evening. 

This was MBB’s second loss in Africa’s biggest basketball competition. Though there is still a week and four games to be played in the Nile Conference, they are now under pressure to deliver a win in the game on Tuesday against Nairobi City Thunder if they are to return to SA having qualified for the playoffs.

City Thunder have problems of their own as they have lost their opening two games with 20-plus margins.

Apart from international import Teafale Lenard Jr’s 20 points, Jovan Mooring’s 17 and Pieter Prinsloo’s 13, none of the other MBB players made it past double figures against APR. This is no doubt something that will be on top of the agenda for MBB’s head coach Sam Vincent.

Ntore Habimana set the packed arena filled with APR supporters alight with his three-point shot from downtown from the tip-off. But Prinsloo quickly responded for MBB.

That back and forth in the first minute would set the precedent for the first quarter, where APR would score and MBB would answer. The lead changed hands four times, and the game was tied on four occasions as well.

Unlike the previous game, against Al Ahly Tripoli on Saturday, the MBB bench showed up in the points column, with every player having at least a bucket. And that proved to be crucial for them as they took a 26-23 lead in the first 10 minutes.

That was the first time the South African debutants won a quarter in the BAL.

MBB came out of head coach Sam Vincent’s dugout talk with an extra gear offensively in the second quarter. Prinsloo was at the forefront in pressurising APR as he knocked two consecutive threes in the opening minutes of the period.

Those shots saw the momentum shift the visitors’ way. MBB at one point took an eight-point lead, but backed by chants from the crowd, APR managed to make a comeback and took the lead again.

MBB’s lack of experience exposed in BAL opener in Kigali

‘Guys are still trying to understand who can do what in critical situations,’ coach Sam Vincent says.
Sport
10 hours ago

Regardless of the loud cheers, the Joburg team kept their cool under pressure and put up a fight. Vincent kept encouraging his team from the sidelines. He was animated and sweating while walking up and down the touchline.

He was rewarded as his side took a 47-45 lead to the break, stunning the Rwandan crowd, who the previous day saw their team dismantle Nairobi City Thunder by a margin of 29 points.

Whatever APR’s head coach James Edward Maye Jr said in the dressing room revved up the Rwandan side in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

They quickly closed the two-point gap and accelerated their pace in attack.

As in their first game against City Thunder, APR went into overdrive in the last 20 minutes of the game.

Aliou Diarra, Youssoupha Ndoye and Axel Olenga Mpoyo were the masters in the attack as they all hit double figures in the individual points column.

The first five minutes of the third quarter registered 59-52 in favour of APR and then stretched it to finish the quarter 73-59.

The loud cheers in the stands kept on growing, and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame smiled as the writing was on the wall for the SA team.

Any chances of MBB making a remarkable comeback in the final stanza diminished as they were let down by average shooting from inside and outside the arc.

• Anathi Wulushe is in Rwanda courtesy of the BAL.

Daily Dispatch

READ MORE:

Joburg's MBB display great fight in BAL debut against Al Ahli

It was an enormous occasion for the MBB players, one they said they were excited about in the build-up.
Sport
16 hours ago

From social club to Africa’s biggest basketball stage for Joburg's MBB

Johannesburg's Made By Ball (MBB) are upbeat for their debut in Africa’s biggest tournament, the Basketball Africa League, and have vowed to make the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Basketball Africa League season to feature record six new teams

Three regular-season group phases will culminate with playoffs and finals in Pretoria in June
Sport
2 months ago

Africa slowly starting to carve niche in world basketball

Kita Matungulu, one of those responsible for putting the sport on the map, describes state of SA basketball as ‘progressive progress’
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine wins over 100m again while Wayde van Niekerk ends third Sport
  2. ‘Mature’ matric pupil Koekemoer adds to SA’s ‘insane’ 4x400m talent pool Sport
  3. ‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at ... Soccer
  4. ‘It is not correct’: Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi on reports of his exit Soccer
  5. Chiefs turn attention to the league after Nedbank Cup exploits Soccer

Latest Videos

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story | Official Trailer | Netflix