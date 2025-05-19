Blast from the past: Bulls break Sharks’ hearts in Super Rugby final
Today in SA sport history: May 19
19 May 2025 - 04:30
1999 — Lance Klusener produces the first of several rescue acts for the Proteas at the World Cup, helping his team to victory over Sri Lanka in their second match of the tournament in Northampton. Klusener arrived at the crease with South Africa in trouble on 115/7, but smashed an unbeaten 52 from 45 balls to get his team to 199/9. Klusener played a crucial role with the ball too, taking 3/21 alongside Jacques Kallis (3/26) and Shaun Pollock (2/10) as Sri Lanka crashed to 110 all out...
