Blast from the past: It’s a family affair as Chalupsky brothers paddle to victory

Today in SA sport history: May 21

21 May 2025 - 04:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1983 — Former Wits University goalie Gary Bailey, playing for Manchester United, makes a critical save in the dying moments of the FA Cup final at a packed Wembley Stadium in London against Brighton and forces a replay. Bailey smothered Gordon Smith’s effort with 10 seconds of the match remaining, keeping the score 2-2. “It was the most important save of my life, but I confess it was pure instinct,” said Bailey, whose team won the replay 4-0...

