Sport

Blast from the past: Scheckter holds off Lauda to win Monaco Grand Prix

Today in SA sport history: May 22

22 May 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wydad Athletic make announcement on Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  2. JDR protest over City’s Magawana dismissed, further DC by Spurs emerges Soccer
  3. SuperSport’s survival hopes dealt a huge blow with loss to Pirates Soccer
  4. Winning the Europa League won’t salvage Man United’s season, says Amorim Soccer
  5. DDC credited for preparing players for junior tournaments Soccer

Latest Videos

"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...
'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump