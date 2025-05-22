Boxing SA's sanctioning committee blasted for fight cancellation

Boxing has suffered a black eye from gross incompetence by Boxing SA's sanctioning committee, which is the heartbeat of the fistic sport in the country.

Its 11th hour ruling on a national title fight that the three-member committee sanctioned provisionally in March forced the bout to be cancelled three days before the confirmed date.

It was between Aphiwe Mboyiya and Sipho Mahlangu and their matchup, which attracted negative publicity due to the committee's negligence, was to take place on Sunday at the Orient Theatre. It had been touted since March when it was first announced as the main event of Kay B Promotions.

Promoter Mzi Booi confirmed during the week that it would no longer take place as announced.

“On consultation it became clear that Mboyiya cannot risk his mandatory position for a non-title fight,” said Booi.

Mboyiya is rated No 1, seven spots above Mahlangu, for the vacant South African junior welterweight boxing belt.

It was a must-win fight for Mboyiya because defeat would see him forfeit not only his top rating but also the chance of fighting for that vacant title.