Boxing SA's sanctioning committee blasted for fight cancellation
Boxing has suffered a black eye from gross incompetence by Boxing SA's sanctioning committee, which is the heartbeat of the fistic sport in the country.
Its 11th hour ruling on a national title fight that the three-member committee sanctioned provisionally in March forced the bout to be cancelled three days before the confirmed date.
It was between Aphiwe Mboyiya and Sipho Mahlangu and their matchup, which attracted negative publicity due to the committee's negligence, was to take place on Sunday at the Orient Theatre. It had been touted since March when it was first announced as the main event of Kay B Promotions.
Promoter Mzi Booi confirmed during the week that it would no longer take place as announced.
“On consultation it became clear that Mboyiya cannot risk his mandatory position for a non-title fight,” said Booi.
Mboyiya is rated No 1, seven spots above Mahlangu, for the vacant South African junior welterweight boxing belt.
It was a must-win fight for Mboyiya because defeat would see him forfeit not only his top rating but also the chance of fighting for that vacant title.
Booi, whose tournament is going ahead, confirmed the two boxers, who signed contracts to fight for the national belt in March, will be compensated as per the fight agreement.
The sanctioning committee, according to chair Irvin Buhlalu, sanctioned the proposed 12-rounder provisionally in March because Booi needed to submit a step-aside letter from contender No 2, Sibusiso Zingange, confirming he agrees to allow Mboyiya and Mahlangu to fight for the vacant national junior welterweight belt.
All looked well until Zingange's manager Vus'Umuzi Malinga questioned the process of jumping his charge, who by virtue of his No 2 rating, qualifies to oppose Mboyiya for that vacant title.
The sanctioning committee then made a ruling on Tuesday that “if the step-aside letter is not available, the fight on Sunday cannot go ahead as a title fight”.
The fight was later downgraded to a non-title 10-rounder until Booi announced earlier this week it was no longer happening.
He explained in writing that negotiations started early this year when he instructed matchmaker Luyanda Kana to negotiate with Malinga, and the response stated the unavailability of Zingange for April 27.
They said the best was for the date be changed, and said the purse was too low.
In part the letter reads:
“We responded that we cannot change the date because it suites the main bout (Zolisa Batyi defends his SA featherweight title against Lindelani Sibisi), and while we were debating the issue of the purse, it was brought to our attention that Zingange is contracted to another tournament which was on the 15 March.
“We couldn’t continue with the discussions, we then went to the next available boxer which was Mr Mahlangu, and an agreement was reached and the application complaint for that stage it was then submitted.
“On realising that the venue will not be ready for the said date we then advised the parties that the tournament has been postponed and rescheduled to 25 May 2025.
“The signed addendum regarding the dates was submitted to BSA to rectify some sections of paragraph 5 of the agreement.
"We did not agree with directive that we must get a step aside letter from the Zingange camp based on the above events and we still believe that we were in line with the regulations.
“BSA tried a mediation process which it failed, and I made an attempt and spoke to Ms Joyce Kungwane (promoter who is said to work with Zingange) we were finding each other but unfortunately she couldn’t convince her team.
"We then checked the options that were available to us. A mental health of the boxers involved was in the centre of our discussions on the way forward which we took. The strain that they would be dating it was bout to affect them and the entire tournament.
“We decided to protect those who were physically, emotionally involved and cancel the bout and save the tournament. We are also grateful to everyone who assisted in the process.”