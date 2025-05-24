Sport

Bayanda Walaza strikes again as he lowers his SA age-group record

24 May 2025 - 20:24 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bayanda Walaza in action at the under-20 world championships last year. Photo by Oscar Muñoz Badilla for World Athletics
Bayanda Walaza in action at the under-20 world championships last year. Photo by Oscar Muñoz Badilla for World Athletics
Image: Oscar Munoz Badilla /

Bayanda Walaza pressed on with his incredible rise as he won the men’s 100m race at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial meet in Zagreb on Saturday in 9.94sec, lowering his own national under-20 record in the process.

The 19-year-old, who finished a massive 0.26sec in front of his nearest rival, Owen Ansah of Germany, is now fourth on the all-time age-group list and joint fourth on the overall South African roster, alongside Wayde van Niekerk and training partner Gift Leotlela.

Only countrymen Akani Simbine (9.82), Benjamin Richardson (9.86) and Shaun Maswanganyi (9.91) have been faster.

Walaza broke the national age-group mark in Pretoria in March when he became the ninth South African to dip under 10 seconds, clocking 9.99. 

The three faster under-20 runners are Issamade Asinga of Surinam (9.89 in 2023), Botswana’s Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo (9.91 in 2022) and American Christian Miller (9.93 in 2024).

Walaza has enjoyed a meteoric rise in less than a year, winning Olympic silver in the 4x100m relay in Paris, taking the 100m-200m sprint double at the 2024 under-20 world championships in Lima, Peru, and winning 4x100m gold at the World Relays in China earlier this month.  

READ MORE:

SA stars head into fiery international action at Rabat Diamond League

World indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso, sprint star Akani Simbine and a star-studded cast of South African athletes face their toughest competition ...
Sport
1 day ago

Akani Simbine wins over 100m again while Wayde van Niekerk ends third

Akani Simbine continued his unbeaten run in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon while Wayde van Niekerk settled for third place in his season-opener.
Sport
1 week ago

The key to SA relay success: We before I

Old-timers have been swept up in the wave of optimism over South Africa’s successes at World Relays last weekend, wishing the global track team ...
Sport
6 days ago

Fear caused me to twitch in the blocks, says 4x100m gold medal star Walaza

‘Wanting to come out fast, knowing very well that we can win, I was too excited’
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA stars head into fiery international action at Rabat Diamond League Sport
  2. Nasreddine Nabi deserves another season: Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe Soccer
  3. Sundowns stunned as Pyramids draw level in Pretoria Soccer
  4. Edmilson Dove leaves contract extension talks at Chiefs 'in God's hands' Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Cardoso expecting match of intensity, passion against Pyramids Soccer

Latest Videos

DR Congo Senate Lifts Immunity of Former President Joseph Kabila - 12 PM News ...
Israel's Netanyahu calls out leaders of Canada, France, UK: “You’re on the ...