‘Merci Rafa’: Roland Garros pays tribute to Nadal’s reign

Roland Garros opened with tears, chants and a sea of brick-red T-shirts reading 'Merci Rafa' as the French Open paid an emotional tribute on Sunday to Rafael Nadal, the man who conquered its courts like no other.

On the anniversary of the day he first walked on to the court 20 years ago for a second-round match against Xavier Malisse, Nadal returned as a hero to be celebrated by a crowd that has always embraced him as one of their own.

As part of the moving ceremony, organisers unveiled a permanent tribute — Nadal’s footprint set into the clay of Court Philippe Chatrier, a lasting mark to honour the 14-times champion who retired from tennis last year.

Ten thousand 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts turned the stands into a living canvas, while high in the upper tiers, fans in white shirts formed a mosaic: 'RAFA' flanked by hearts and the characters '14 RG'.