If Nqothole were a number, he would be a perfect 10 for his splendid display of the sweet science throughout 10 rounds against Alicaba.
Nqothole easily disposes of Filipino foe in action-packed tourney at Carnival City
SA boxers excel in IBF-sanctioned bouts as Katlego Khanyisa triumphs against Lucky Monyebane
The international boxing staged by Boxing 5 at Carnival City in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday night was probably what the doctor ordered for the return of elite boxing at the Big Top Arena after a six-year lull.
In the main contest, Katlego Khanyisa emerged victorious after a one-sided 10 rounds against Lucky Monyebane to win the IBF Africa junior-lightweight belt.
In the co-main event, Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole was impressive throughout, outscoring Reymark Alicaba of the Philippines.
Khanyisa's high work rate was too much for Monyebane. With young trainer Lucky Mokoena in the corner, Khanyisa won the contest by a deserved lopsided points decision. The scores were 100-90 (twice) and 100-91.
“Yhoo, it's been hard! We worked so hard for this. Thanks to Boxing 5 for putting me on the pedestal,” said the newly crowned champion from Thembisa.
Boxing SA's sanctioning committee blasted for fight cancellation
All the bouts on Larry Wainstein's “Back to the City” card were impressive and fans, ignoring the chilly conditions, came out in big numbers.
They were not disappointed as the boxing action in the arena was hot. Five South African fighters – Ishmaeel Kadri, Frank Sotomela, Theo Nxayiphi, Monyebane and Khanyisa – were involved in three IBF-sanctioned contests.
The winners will be rated by the New Jersey, US-based sanctioning boxing body.
The competition evoked emotions of the good old days when Carnival City used to host super fights.
One such bout was in 2011 when Noni “She Bee Stingin'” Tenge made history winning the IBF welterweight belt. The Mdantsane boxer became the first female African to win a credible world boxing title.
On Saturday, Tenge's homeboy Nxayiphi of the All Winners Boxing Gym, was unsuccessful in his bid to win the IBF Africa flyweight belt against Sotomela.
Though originally from Mthatha, the Johannesburg-based Sotomela deservedly won a lopsided points decision. Scores were 96-92; 96-91 and 97-90.
“Thank God for making this happen and a big thank you to the fans; we are nothing without you guys,” said the champ, whose corner was manned by Shannon Strydom, Colin Nathan and Bernie Pailman.
If Nqothole were a number, he would be a perfect 10 for his splendid display of the sweet science throughout 10 rounds against Alicaba.
SA boxing prodigy Sogcwayi chases stardom in ring return
Nqothole's punches were flowing like wine out of a bottle. His defence was tight and he moved around nicely like a ballerina. With sharp eyesight, Nqothole avoided being hit in what became a one-sided affair. There were no knock-downs.
Nqothole, also from Mthatha and based in Johannesburg, won the junior-bantamweight contest easily. Scores were 100-90 (twice) and 110-91.
“It's not easy to be in the ring but God made it easy for me to control the fight,” he said.
Kadri, who won the IBF Youth featherweight belt by a fifth-round stoppage of Namibian Lineekela Nghifindaka, said: “I prayed for this.”
That was his fourth short-route win in 10 victories.
Other results
