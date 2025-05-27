Brave Harris goes down in four sets to skilful Rublev

Lloyd Harris produced a courageous display before losing in four sets to Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday.

Rublev took two hours and 22 minutes to defeat the 28-year old Capetonian, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on court 7, at Roland Garros.

Ultimately it was the Russian’s greater match play and versatility that proved the difference against Harris, who underwent back surgery in October and has had limited match time at the highest level in 2025.

Harris will take great encouragement from his performance, especially how he hung with Rublev during the first three sets and especially in the second, when he came out on top in a few lengthy rallies.

The big serving South African will draw confidence from his exploits on the Paris clay as he prepares for the grass and hard court portions of the season over the next few months.