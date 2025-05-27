Brave Harris goes down in four sets to skilful Rublev
Lloyd Harris produced a courageous display before losing in four sets to Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday.
Rublev took two hours and 22 minutes to defeat the 28-year old Capetonian, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on court 7, at Roland Garros.
Ultimately it was the Russian’s greater match play and versatility that proved the difference against Harris, who underwent back surgery in October and has had limited match time at the highest level in 2025.
Harris will take great encouragement from his performance, especially how he hung with Rublev during the first three sets and especially in the second, when he came out on top in a few lengthy rallies.
The big serving South African will draw confidence from his exploits on the Paris clay as he prepares for the grass and hard court portions of the season over the next few months.
He beat two seeded players, including 2014 US Open champion, Marin Cilic to qualify for the year’s second major, but received arguably the toughest draw of all those who qualified or earned a lucky loser spot, when he was paired with Rublev.
Though the Russian has struggled this year, illustrated by a 15-12 win/loss record ahead of the French Open, he has won one tournament in Doha — on hard court — and last week reached the final of the clay court event in Hamburg where he lost to Italian Flavio Cobolli. He hired two-time major champion Marat Safin as his coach in March.
After dropping his serve in the tenth game to lose the first set, Harris quickly recovered to break Rublev in the third game of the second. But that lead barely lasted with the talented Russian breaking back immediately.
Harris stayed strong however, winning a series of lengthy rallies in the latter half of the set, to tie the match at a set-a-piece.
Through some exciting exchanges at the start of the third, Harris again showed he was able to mix it with a top 20 player, but his lack of match play ultimately proved costly.
Rublev was able to step up his performance in the latter stages of the third set, and kept his foot on Harris’s throat throughout the fourth set, though the South African was able to create four breakpoint opportunities in the fourth game.
But once Rublev had survived that mini crisis, Harris’ resistance crumbled.
Rublev will face Australian Adam Walton for a place in the third round.