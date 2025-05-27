Four-time champion Swiatek launches French record bid, Alcaraz cruises

Defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz powered into the second round of the French Open but fourth seed Taylor Fritz and four-times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka were unable to avoid the Roland Garros trapdoor on Monday.

Fritz's fellow American and ninth seed Emma Navarro became another notable victim on an overcast day while former runners-up Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas breezed through with no problems in the day session.

World number one Jannik Sinner endured mild turbulence in the third set before beating local hope Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 6-3 7-5 in the evening on Court Philippe Chatrier to extend his Grand Slam winning run to 15 matches after lifting last year's US Open and the Australian Open in January.

The Italian, who came from 4-0 down in the third set, is bidding for more Grand Slam titles after coming back from a three-month doping ban this month.

Swiatek continued her bid to become the first woman to win four straight French Open crowns in the professional era since 1968, thrashing Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia 6-3 6-3 for her 22nd successive French Open match win.