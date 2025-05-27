Gauff finds groove after forgetting rackets, Medvedev exits French Open

Coco Gauff forgot to take her rackets to the court but reminded her rivals of her French Open title ambitions with a commanding first-round win, while Daniil Medvedev was unable to string out his journey beyond the first round on a wet and windy Tuesday.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic overcame the difficult conditions to begin his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title with a victory after last year's finalist Alexander Zverev got off to a flyer in his hunt for an elusive maiden major trophy.

Former Roland Garros runner-up Gauff provided some early comic relief as the second seed grinned sheepishly and showed her empty bag to her entourage, who scampered to reunite her with her equipment before she beat Olivia Gadecki 6-2 6-2.

“The most important thing is to play with a racket,” said Gauff, who jokingly posted a photo on X later of a to-do list that had 'put tennis rackets in bag' unchecked.

“It probably relaxed me going into the match, because it was such a funny thing. I'm just happy to get through. I'll remember my rackets next time.”