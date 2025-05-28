Blast from the past: Morkel leads Proteas’ charge against West Indies
Today in SA sport history: May 28
28 May 2025 - 04:20
1912 — Aubrey Faulkner scores an unbeaten 122 against Australia in a triangular Test tournament in Manchester, but it’s a lost cause with South Africa losing 19 wickets on the day, the second of the match. They were bowled out for 265 then 95 in the follow-on innings to lose by an innings and 88 runs. Australian spinner Jimmy Matthews took two hat-tricks, one in each innings and both on the same day. Wicketkeeper Tommy Ward was his victim on both occasions. ..
