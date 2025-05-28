Italian flag flies high on soggy French Open day

Italians Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti lit up a damp day at Roland Garros as they both surged into the third round of the French Open with comprehensive wins while twice runner-up Casper Ruud made a shock exit on Wednesday.

Unheralded Matteo Gigante kept the Italian tricolour flying high in the afternoon with the biggest victory of his career as the qualifier sent former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbling out of the Grand Slam.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz endured a minor scare but got past unseeded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan before women's title holder Iga Swiatek dismantled Briton Emma Raducanu to keep her bid for a sixth major title on track.

Fourth seed Paolini, a surprise runner-up last year, barely put a foot wrong on Court Philippe Chatrier as she brushed aside Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 6-3 after paying homage to the venue's greatest champion Rafa Nadal.

The diminutive Italian, who trains with Nadal's former mentor Marc Lopez, touched the newly installed footprint of the Spanish great on centre court before delivering a polished display in front of a sparse crowd.