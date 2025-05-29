Glasgow, the hosts in 2014, stepped in to rescue the 2026 Games after the state of Victoria in Australia gave up the showpiece.
Hendricks stressed that one city did not have to be burdened by exorbitant costs associated with the Games. “Again, not a single host city, perhaps one or two host cities that can assist us with indoor facilities as well as outdoor facilities such as pools, beaches and so on.”
Commonwealth Sport is the new name of the Commonwealth Games Federation.
Hendricks, pointing out South Africa could also cut its teeth hosting the youth editions of the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, said the first International Olympic Committee deadline for interested 2036 host bidders was approaching.
“We are still waiting for cabinet approval. We are running out of time,” he said.
“It’s part of our learning curve, it’s part of our preparation. For now we’re saying ‘look, South Africa is interested’. Whether we are ready now is another matter, but it teaches us what we can do over the next eight years to get to 2040.”
2030 Commonwealth Games on SA radar; 2036 Olympic deadline looms
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
