Sinner sends Gasquet into retirement, Djokovic marches on

French Open veteran Richard Gasquet's career ended in defeat by Jannik Sinner while seasoned campaigner Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title by battling into the Roland Garros third round on Thursday.

Third seed Alexander Zverev, teenager Mirra Andreeva and American title contenders Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys all won on a windy afternoon but former champion Barbora Krejcikova and ninth seed Alex De Minaur crashed out.

Top seed Sinner brought the curtain down on Gasquet's long professional journey, hammering the 38-year-old 6-3 6-0 6-4 for his second win over the local favourite in as many editions of Roland Garros and then led the tributes.

“We're different generations, but it's your moment. You played in such an incredible era of tennis and everyone will recognise you, even after retirement,” said Sinner, before a touching video tribute featuring Gasquet's peers.