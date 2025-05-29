Sport

World Netball says suspended Molokwane ‘has case to answer’: Sascoc boss

Governing body says process should be completed around mid-July

29 May 2025 - 15:15
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Cecilia Molokwane with the Netball World Cup trophy in Soweto.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

World Netball has found suspended Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane has a case to answer and will face a disciplinary hearing in the coming weeks, SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks said on Thursday.

But he added he did not know the charges against the controversial sports boss.

“World Netball came back to us recently to say that there was a case to answer and they’re now busy with the disciplinary hearing,” Hendricks told journalists in Johannesburg.

The world governing body had indicated to him that the process should be completed around mid-July. Asked if he knew the charges against Molokwane, he replied: “No, they’ve kept that between themselves and Ms Molokwane.”

Molokwane, who was suspended last month after allegedly refusing to step down provisionally while facing investigation, has maintained her innocence, alleging claims had been made by “anonymous individuals” wanting to ruin her reputation.

