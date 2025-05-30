Sport

Blast from the past: Errol Tobias makes history with debut for Boks

Today in SA sport history: May 30

30 May 2025 - 04:20
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1981 — Errol Tobias becomes the first Springbok of colour, making his debut at centre against Ireland at Newlands. South Africa won the first Test of the two-match series 23-15, outscoring their opponents three tries to two. Tobias’s midfield partner, Danie Gerber, scored two tries and flank Rob Louw one...

