Sport

Zakithi Nene joins sub-44 seconds club with speedy victory in Nairobi

31 May 2025 - 15:05 By DAVID ISAACSON reporting from Johannesburg
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zakithi Nene in action at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Zakithi Nene in action at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Zakithi Nene has become the second South African after Wayde van Niekerk to run the 400m under 44 seconds, clocking a 43.76 sec world lead in Nairobi.

He won the 400m there by more than a second, with Nigerian Chidi Okezie finishing in 44.98.

Nene, who anchored the South African 4x400m team to gold at the World Relays earlier in May, eclipsed American Jacory Patterson as the fastest one-lap competitor in the world so far this year.

Patterson had been the only man to have been under 44.00 with the 43.98 he clocked in China in early May.

Nene’s effort on Saturday lifted him to 16th on the all-time list, which is topped by Van Niekerk with his 43.03 world record. Van Niekerk has been quicker than Nene on only four occasions.

READ MORE

James Moloi re-elected as Athletics SA president along with most of board

James Moloi was re-elected president of troubled Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Saturday, along with most of the board he worked with.
Sport
2 hours ago

Athletics SA boss James Moloi calls on companies to help support athletes

Athletics South Africa president James Moloi has called on corporations to support athletics with funding after the success of Team SA at the World ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Akani Simbine’s paradox: risking his SA 100m spot to win a global medal

The 31-year-old will compete in a Diamond League meet in China instead of defending SA champs crown.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. World Netball says suspended Molokwane ‘has case to answer’: Sascoc boss Sport
  2. 'I’m not going to be ‘Mr I Apologise’ — Kagiso Rabada Cricket
  3. Al Ahly announce former Pirates boss José Riveiro as new coach Soccer
  4. 'Anything is possible in SA’: Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi after 'second half' ... Soccer
  5. 'You have to make the right choice': Bafana coach Broos on Mofokeng's European ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SO MANY SHARKS! Sardines netted at Port Edward #sardinerun2025 ...
Lives Lost, Properties Destroyed Following Heavy Downpour In Mokwa Town