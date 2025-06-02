Djokovic beats Norrie to join Nadal in French Open century club

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic roared into the French Open quarterfinals by beating Briton Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2 for his 100th match victory at Roland Garros on Monday to join Rafa Nadal in one of sport's most exclusive fraternities.

The Serbian's determined performance ensured he became only the second man to win a century of matches at the Parisian Grand Slam after the retired Nadal (112), keeping him on track for a record 25th major at the site of his Olympic gold last year.

It also made Roland Garros Djokovic's most successful Grand Slam in terms of match wins, bettering the 99 victories that the has at the Australian Open, though the 38-year-old has lifted the trophy a staggering 10 times at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic arrived in Paris having won his 100th tour-level trophy in an otherwise lacklustre year and has not dropped a set in the tournament so far to remind his much younger title rivals of his undiminished hunger for more milestones.