ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What went wrong for Sundowns in the Champions League final?

Proteas in the Test Championship final at Lord’s, Bulls vs Sharks in URC semis also in the spotlight

04 June 2025 - 15:25 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
A Mamelodi Sundowns player reacts in disappointment after their 2024-2025 Caf Champions League final defeat against Pyramids FC at June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Sunday.
Image: Ayman Aref/BackpagePix

In the 68th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the sporting news of the week dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns losing in the Caf Champions League final.

Other major topics are this weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinals and the World Test Championship (WTC) final between the Proteas and Australia at Lord's from June 11 to 15.

The Brazilians lost 3-2 on aggregate to Pyramids FC in the Champions League final and this has put immense pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso, who was brought in to win the competition and made some strange decisions over the two legs.

Sundowns supporters are divided on whether the Portuguese boss should stay, but for now he appears to enjoy the support of Downs' management, who don’t want to make a coaching change shortly before the Fifa Club World Cup in the US that starts on June 14.

Mpanza and Mphahlele discuss what went wrong over the two legs where Sundowns conceded a late goal at home for a 1-1 draw and lost 2-1 in Cairo.

Also in the show, they preview the hugely anticipated URC semifinal between traditional rivals the Bulls and Sharks at Loftus on Saturday.

They also put the spotlight on the ICC WTC final in London.

Jordaan promises MPs ‘accountability’ as Tseka named as culprit for Bafana yellow card bungle

Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka was named by fuming MPs in parliament's sports portfolio committee as the official responsible for missing ...
2 hours ago

POLL | Should coach Cardoso be fired after Sundowns' loss in the Champions League final?

Should coach Cardoso be fired after Sundowns' loss in the Champions League final?
2 days ago

‘There was no other way, I had to do what was needed’: Lerato Chabangu on his journey to recovery

The former Sundowns and Swallows star is getting his life back on track in a rehab centre.
4 hours ago

Even with a Caf medal, Cardoso’s job surely now rests on World Cup showing

Eyebrow-raising decisions and omission of Zwane ramp up pressure after Champions League success and defeat
1 day ago

Sundowns unable to scale Pyramids, as Egyptian club crowned kings of Africa

Brazilians left to rue missed chances and what might have been in final tie decided by minutest details.
2 days ago
