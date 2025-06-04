Boisson lights up French Open, Sinner advances to semis

Wild card Lois Boisson lit up the French Open on Wednesday when the home hope toppled sixth-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva in straight sets to reach the last four, overshadowing men's world number one Jannik Sinner who cruised past Alexander Bublik.

While Sinner stretched his Grand Slam winning streak to 19 matches after earning back-to-back titles at the US Open last year and the Australian Open in January, Boisson, ranked 361st at the start of the tournament, thrilled the home crowd with a dazzling performance.

Sinner will face the winner between three-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic, hunting a record-breaking 25th singles Grand Slam, and Germany's third seed Alexander Zverev in the last four.

Sinner, who beat Bublik in straight sets, is the first Italian man to reach six Grand Slam semifinals.

The 23-year-old, who served a three-month doping ban before returning to action in Rome last month, raced through the first set after twice breaking the Kazakh, who had stunned fifth seed Jack Draper in the previous round.