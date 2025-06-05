Gauff ends Boisson’s dream run to reach final, Sabalenka dethrones Swiatek

Coco Gauff ended local heroine Lois Boisson's dream run at the French Open with a ruthless 6-1 6-2 victory on Thursday to set up a final clash with top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Laser-focused, the world number two from the US subdued the French wild card and the home crowd to speed through the contest on Court Philippe Chatrier and reach the Roland Garros final for the second time after she lost to Iga Swiatek in 2022.

Ranked 361st in the world, Boisson had downed world number three Jessica Pegula and Russia's Mirra Andreeva in the previous rounds, but she looked deflated against Gauff.

The 22-year-old will, however, pocket a career-changing €690,000 (R14m) in prize money, while Gauff will have the chance to secure her second Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 US Open.

Earlier, world number one Sabalenka battled past four-time champion Iga Swiatek to reach her first French Open final with a 7-6(1) 4-6 6-0 victory that ended the Pole's reign in Paris and snapped her 26-game winning streak in the tournament.