‘This year I am not here to walk’: Dijana out to fix mistakes in 2025 Comrades

Two-time Comrades marathon champion Tete Dijana says his excited at the opportunity to rectify what happened in last year’s up run in this year's race on Sunday.

Dijana was speaking during the media briefing ahead of the 98th staging of the world’s oldest ultra-marathon on Thursday.

Sunday's down run starts at Pietermaritzburg City Hall and ends at the People's Park outside Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Dijana said after the last year’s race was marred by his cramping that saw him walking to the end, he had watched videos shared on social media.

“When I was watching some of the videos, I heard one of the coaches telling their athletes, 'Tete is walking'. This year I am not here to walk,” he said.

Dijana is convinced no record will be broken come Sunday. The athlete who runs in the green of the elite Nedbank Running Club that dominates Comrades and shares the North West as a home province with 2019 winner Edward Mothibi, said clinching top honours would encourage the youth of the province.