Alcaraz returns to French Open final after ailing Musetti retires

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz composed himself after a slow start before charging into back-to-back French Open finals when eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti retired with a left thigh injury while trailing 4-6 7-6(3) 6-0 2-0 on Friday.

Alcaraz, who is attempting to become only the third man to retain his Roland Garros title this century after Rafa Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten, will face either world number one Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.

“It's never great to go through like this,” Alcaraz said, before hailing Musetti's achievement of reaching at least the semifinals of all four elite clay court events this year.

“He's a great player, he has had an incredible clay court season ... I wish him a speedy recovery and I'm sure we'll be enjoying his tennis pretty soon.”

Musetti twice denied Alcaraz the chance to break in the opening nine games before the 23-year-old suddenly dialled up the intensity and snatched the opening set when his Spanish opponent produced errors in a poor service game.