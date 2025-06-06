US President Donald Trump's directive banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the US exempts athletes, and LA28 officials said on Thursday they were confident the Olympic Games have the full backing of the administration.
Trump signed the proclamation on Wednesday as part of an immigration crackdown he said was needed to protect against "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.
"The important thing for us is the federal government and the administration recognised the importance of the Olympics," LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover told Reuters on Thursday.
"There is a carve-out in the order in the travel ban that allows for and assures there will be access to the Games for the athletes and their families and officials. We will be able to have a wide-open Games."
The countries affected by the latest travel ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
WATCH | US travel ban will not hinder Los Angeles Olympics, says LA28 CEO
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
US President Donald Trump's directive banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the US exempts athletes, and LA28 officials said on Thursday they were confident the Olympic Games have the full backing of the administration.
Trump signed the proclamation on Wednesday as part of an immigration crackdown he said was needed to protect against "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.
"The important thing for us is the federal government and the administration recognised the importance of the Olympics," LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover told Reuters on Thursday.
"There is a carve-out in the order in the travel ban that allows for and assures there will be access to the Games for the athletes and their families and officials. We will be able to have a wide-open Games."
The countries affected by the latest travel ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns
The entry of people from seven other countries — Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela — will be partially restricted.
Casey Wasserman, chair of LA28, the private, non-profit company organising the Games, said he had "great confidence" the positive working relationship with the administration would continue.
"It was very clear in the directive the Olympics require special consideration, and I want to thank the federal government for recognising that," he told a press conference after hosting International Olympic Committee officials in Los Angeles.
Wasserman said he did not anticipate the travel ban to have any impact on ticket sales, which will begin next year.
The US together with Canada and Mexico will host the Fifa World Cup in 2026, and Trump said during a task force meeting last month he wanted people travelling to the US to watch the competition to have a seamless experience during their visit.
"At the White House task force the president, vice-president, all the administration officials said 'We welcome the world to come to Fifa'," Hoover said.
"I think the administration is welcoming the world to come to LA."
Hoover said LA28 continues to forge ties with the administration ahead of the mega-sporting event just over three years away.
"We have direct communication with the White House through the chief of staff, we have direct communication with the department of state, and we are working with the state department to have embedded teams to coordinate visa access."
Reuters
READ MORE:
Officials from Sudan, Chad, Somalia express dismay at Trump travel ban
Guatemalan deportee back in US after judge orders Trump to facilitate return
Simone Biles still undecided on 2028 LA Olympics participation
ΙΟC's new president Coventry wants sit-down with Trump on LA 2028 Games
Trump administration weighs travel ban on dozens of countries: memo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos