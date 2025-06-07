Sport

Djokovic still undecided on next year's French Open after semifinal defeat

07 June 2025 - 10:47 By Karolos Grohmann
Novak Djokovic of Serbia acknowledges supporters after his men's singles los to Jannik Sinner at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros.
Image: Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has yet to decide whether his French Open semifinal defeat against world number one Jannik Sinner was his final appearance at Roland Garros, the 24-time Grand Slam winner said on Friday.

The three-time French Open champion was beaten in straight sets after missing three set points in the third.

“This could have been the last match ever I played here. I don't know,” Serbian Djokovic told a press conference after losing 6-4 7-5 7-6(3).

“That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end. But if this was the farewell match at the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”

The 38-year-old was given a standing ovation by a roaring crowd as he exited Court Philippe Chatrier, bending down to touch the clay and saluting the fans.

He said he was planning to play at Wimbledon later this month and the US Open starting in August with his focus firmly on the Grand Slams.

He refused, however, to commit to any tournaments beyond those two at this stage.

“At the moment I will try to stick with the plan what I had, which is play the Grand Slams. Those tournaments are the priorities of my schedule,” he said.

“Wimbledon and US Open, yes, they are in plans. Those two, for sure. For the rest, I'm not so sure.

“I don't know really what tomorrow brings in a way at this point in my career,” said Djokovic, who had been in pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam singles title in Paris.

He is currently tied at 24 majors with Australian Margaret Court.

“Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favourite tournament. I guess my best chances maybe are Wimbledon to win another slam or faster hard court, maybe Australia or something like that,” he said.

“Twelve months at this point in my career is quite a long time. Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know. That's all I can say for the moment.”

Djokovic last lifted the Musketeers' Cup at the French Open in 2023.

Reuters

