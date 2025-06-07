Sabalenka eyes claycourt supremacy with Gauff hoping to be second time lucky

The French Open women's singles final takes centre stage at Roland Garros on Saturday.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus takes on last year's semifinalist, American Coco Gauff, as she looks to land her first French Open crown to add to her three Grand Slam titles.

Long considered a hardcourt specialist, the 27-year-old top seed Sabalenka, the most powerful player on the tour, will try to establish herself as an all-rounder with her first title in Paris.

She has already won back-to-back titles at the Australian Open in 2023-24 as well as the U.S. Open crown in 2024 but she had never before reached the final in Paris with the slower clay not naturally suited to her heavy-hitting game.

Her three-set semi-final victory on Thursday over four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who was looking to become the first woman since tennis turned professional in 1968 to win four editions of the tournament in a row, elevated Sabalenka to a new level.

The Belarusian did not change her power game or adapt it to clay. Instead she used it effectively to forge past her opponent.

Despite the closed roof that made the ball even slower, Sabalenka's serve was still a major weapon as she dished out a third-set bagel against Swiatek, who had been on a 26-match winning streak at the tournament and is nicknamed the 'queen of clay'.

"I wasn't really trying to overhit," Sabalenka said after her semi-final win.