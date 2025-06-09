Alcaraz-Sinner French final scaled new heights, former champions agree

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner took tennis to a level above that reached by even the sport's golden generation during their spellbinding French Open final on Sunday, according to a host of former Roland Garros champions.

Spaniard Alcaraz, 22, saved three successive match points as he hit back from two sets down to win 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6 (10-2) in front of a mesmerised Paris crowd.

At five hours and 29 minutes it was the longest final at Roland Garros, smashing the previous record set by Sweden's Mats Wilander when he beat Guillermo Vilas in 1982.

“The level at the end was absolutely ridiculous,” Wilander, analysing the final for broadcaster TNT, said. “I cannot believe we will have this rivalry.