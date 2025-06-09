Sport

Alcaraz-Sinner French final scaled new heights, former champions agree

First Grand Slam final between two Gen X trailblazers shows there is life after Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

09 June 2025 - 13:25 By Martyn Herman
Runner-up Jannik Sinner of Italy congratulates 2025 French Open final winner Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the trophy presentation at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday.
Image: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images- Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner took tennis to a level above that reached by even the sport's golden generation during their spellbinding French Open final on Sunday, according to a host of former Roland Garros champions.

Spaniard Alcaraz, 22, saved three successive match points as he hit back from two sets down to win 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6 (10-2) in front of a mesmerised Paris crowd.

At five hours and 29 minutes it was the longest final at Roland Garros, smashing the previous record set by Sweden's Mats Wilander when he beat Guillermo Vilas in 1982.

“The level at the end was absolutely ridiculous,” Wilander, analysing the final for broadcaster TNT, said. “I cannot believe we will have this rivalry.

“They have taken our sport to another level. I never thought I'd say that after the big three — Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal] and Novak [Djokovic] — but its actually faster than ever and a level that is hard to believe.”

Between them the players struck 123 winners and the quality was unrelenting as the final swayed one way and then another as they went toe-to-toe.

The final points tally was 193-192 in Sinner's favour but he fell agonisingly short of becoming the first Italian man to win the clay court title since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

“I've seen Federer and Nadal and they played a couple of good finals but nothing comes close to this,” Wilander said.

“I thought 'this is not possible' they're playing at a pace that is not human. These are two of the best athletes the human race can put forward and they happen to be tennis players. I'm not speechless often but what a wonderful day.”

It was the first Grand Slam final meeting between the two Gen X trailblazers who have now scooped seven out of the last eight Grand Slam titles and with Sinner only 23, they look set to create a rivalry as compelling as those between Nadal, Federer and Djokovic.

“The first final between these two. Celestial tennis from Alcaraz in that final tie breaker,” said another former French Open champion Jim Courier, who commentated on the match for TNT.

“There are days that tennis players don't forget.”

Seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe said both would have beaten record 14-time French Open champion and clay court king Nadal at his peak.

“You would make a serious argument with both guys that they would be favoured to beat Nadal, at his best,” the American said. “These two guys right now, it's like when you watch the NBA and you say nobody could be better than Michael Jordan. The tennis level right now is higher than I've ever seen.”

Former Roland Garros winner Andre Agassi also sounded an ominous warning for anyone hoping to dethrone Alcaraz at Wimbledon where this year he will seek a hat-trick of titles.

“Alcaraz's best surface to me, shockingly would be between here and Wimbledon. I'd actually say grass might be his best surface,” the American, who presented the trophy, said.

“I mean, you gotta remember this guy has defence and speed like Novak, if not more. He has feel like Federer, you could argue at times if not more. He has RPMs in pace like Rafa. You could argue maybe even more.” 

Reuters

