Sabalenka faces backlash after comments on French Open defeat to Gauff

Many people viewed her remarks as being dismissive of Gauff's historic win.
Tennis fans were quick to react.
Brian Bagan posted on X: “She always blames her losses on her poor performance, never giving the credit to her opponents or does so halfheartedly. She should listen to Novak’s interview after losing to Sinner. Aryna’s outbursts and lack of humility make her unlikeable. So glad Coco beat her today.”
Trudy Seivwright said: “If she had played well, she would have won. Hard lesson for the year. Time to cry a bit, breathe, thank God despite the loss, put away that runner-up dish and get ready for Wimbledon because you need to win these trophies.”
Perhaps in response to the criticism, Sabalenka later posted a statement to Instagram in a more measured tone.
“Yesterday was a tough one. Coco handled the conditions much better than I did and fully deserved the win. She was the better player yesterday, and I want to give her the credit she earned,” she wrote.
“But both things can be true. I didn't play my best, and Coco stepped up and played with poise and purpose. She earned that title. Respect. Time to rest, learn and come back stronger.”
Gauff, responded calmly but firmly to Sabalenka’s earlier remarks in her own press conference.
“I mean, I don’t agree with that,” Gauff said, gesturing to her newly won trophy.
“I’m here sitting here [as the champion]. No shade to Iga or anything, but last time I played her I won in straight sets. I don’t think that’s a fair thing to say, because anything can really happen.
“The way Aryna was playing the last few weeks, she was the favourite to win. So I think she was the best person that I could have played in the final. I think I got the hardest matchup just if you go off stats alone,” said Gauff.
Gauff, who lost the 2022 French Open final to Świątek in straight sets, reflected on how far she’s come.
“I was going through a lot of things when I lost here three years ago. I’m just glad to be back here. I was going through a lot of dark thoughts. Three finals, I guess I got the most important win. That’s all that matters,” she said.
Sabalenka faces backlash after comments on French Open defeat to Gauff
Image: Julian Finney/Getty
In a dramatic and emotionally charged final at Roland Garros, Coco Gauff emerged victorious over Aryna Sabalenka, clinching her first French Open singles title with a gritty 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win.
The 21-year-old American became the first US woman to win the title since Serena Williams in 2015 and now holds two major singles titles.
The showdown marked the first French Open final between the world No 1 and No 2 since 2013 and was a high-stakes rematch of the Madrid final five weeks earlier where Sabalenka had triumphed.
The Belarusian struggled under pressure in Paris, making a staggering 70 unforced errors something she did not shy away from acknowledging.
“This was the worst final I have ever played,” Sabalenka admitted. “I made over 70 unforced errors, so I can’t pretend it was a great day for me.”
But it wasn't just her self-criticism that drew attention. In her post-match remarks, Sabalenka appeared to downplay Gauff’s win which prompted a wave of backlash online.
“Honestly, sometimes it felt like she was hitting the ball from the frame. Somehow, magically the ball lands in the court. It felt like a joke, honestly, like somebody from above was there laughing like, ‘let's see if you can handle this,’” she said.
Sabalenka went further, stating, “I think she won the match not because she played incredible, just because I made all of those mistakes.”
Adding fuel to the fire, she claimed that had Iga Świątek reached the final instead, the outcome would have been different.
“Iga probably would’ve won against her,” said Sabalenka.
