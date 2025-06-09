Cafu’s big money fight ‘the ultimate for every world champion’

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) champion Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu cannot contain his excitement when envisioning how bright his future will be should he win the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt from Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez on July 19.
The winner will also take home the Ring Magazine belt from the money-spinning fight at the Ford Centre in Dallas, Texas — the practice facility campus of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team — that has been organised by Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. Win or lose, Cafu will be richly remunerated. His estimated pay is an eight-figure purse.
“It's exciting; this is the ultimate for every world champion, so I am grateful to my manager [Colin Nathan],” Cafu said after a rigorous training session with Nathan on Sunday.
“I spend time visualising the fight before I sleep — my ring entrance, what will I do when I come back home and things like that. It's exciting, yet there is pressure.”
South Africa's Phumelele Cafu shocks Japan, defeating decorated champion, Kosei Tanaka to win the win the WBO belt in October 2024. - Top Rank Boxing
Rodriguez is an American known for his aggressive fighting style. Undefeated after 21 fights, he is quoted as saying he wants to become the pound-for-pound No 1 fighter in the sport and believes that starts by winning his unification showdown against Cafu.
Cafu defied all odds in October by defeating accomplished former four-weight world champ Kosei Tanaka to win the WBO belt in Japan.
The Ring quoted Rodriguez saying: “I know he's coming off that victory motivated. He wants to do the same in Texas. I’m a different fighter from Tanaka, so he’s not going to be able to do the same against me.”
Nqothole easily disposes of Filipino foe in action-packed tourney at Carnival City
Cafu said the freezing cold weather in Johannesburg recently has been challenging from a training perspective, but the aspiration of holding three titles pushes him to get up and go.
“Last Wednesday, in particular, was so cold. I was supposed to go for my last session. It was not easy, but I got up and went for training. Nothing comes easy in life.”
Nathan said no-one is giving them a chance against Rodriguez. “I like it that way. I have realised that when the chips are down I produce monumental upsets for South Africa — watch the space.”
Cafu and Rodriguez are yet to taste defeat. Cafu, 30, has 11 wins, eight by knockouts and three draws while 25-year-old Rodriguez from San Antonio has 14 knockouts in 21 wins.
