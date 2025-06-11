Sport

Blast from the past: Chavhanga hits Uruguay for six on Bok debut

Today in SA sport history: June 11

11 June 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sabalenka faces backlash after comments on French Open defeat to Gauff Sport
  2. Dijana says he conquered ‘the devil’ to win 2025 Comrades Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Kolisi gets Bok captaincy off to winning start Sport
  4. Bafana B side overcome Zimbabwe to keep hope for semifinals of Cosafa Cup alive Soccer
  5. ‘It was under control,’ says Dijana on another epic Comrades clash with Wiersma Sport

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE: Crime scene after Austria school shooting