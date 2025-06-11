Rested Scheffler does homework ahead of US Open, McIlroy hits reset button

Scottie Scheffler may not have been as prepared as he could have been for last year's US Open, but on Tuesday the tournament favourite at Oakmont Country Club said he was well-rested and had done his homework ahead of golf's toughest test.

Scheffler arrived at the 2024 US Open fresh off a win at the Memorial Tournament and made the cut at Pinehurst without a shot to spare. He later admitted he did not feel he was properly prepared for that year's third major.

So this year world number one Scheffler took a different approach. He still played and won the Memorial, which was moved back to its traditional spot on the calendar, and then sat out last week's Canadian Open to focus on the US Open, which starts on Thursday.

“Having the week off was really important for me to get home, get some rest, recover, and I showed up here on Sunday and was able to play maybe 11 holes and really get used to the conditions,” said Scheffler ahead of the tournament in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

“It feels much more like my normal major prep versus last year where you're coming in from basically a Major championship test, coming into another one is pretty challenging.”