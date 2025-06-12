He shot 9-for-14 from the floor, including 3-for-6 from deep, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out two assists, his heroics vital for the BAL debutants to reach the 2025 final, finishing with a game-high 23 points.
Petro reach third BAL final, White Jr heroics push debutants Tripoli through
Angolans end Egyptian giants Al Ittihad's eight-match unbeaten run in the semis at SunBet Arena
Petro de Luanda beat Al Ittihad 96-74 in Wednesday evening's second semifinal at SunBet Arena in Pretoria to advance to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) final for the third time in five seasons.
It was Al Ittihad's first loss of the season after they reached the semifinals with an undefeated record of 8-0, while Petro de Luanda were 4-4 before the semifinals.
The Angolan champions will face Al Ahli Tripoli, earlier 84-71 winner in their semi against APR in the 2025 BAL final on Saturday (4pm).
Egyptian giants Ittihad got off to a perfect start, making all three of their first field goals, followed by two free throws by Jo Lual Acuil Jnr for an 8-5 lead.
However, when Patrick Gardner sank a three-pointer to tie the game at 8-8, and Rigoberto Mendoza scored a layup to give Petro de Luanda a 10-8 lead, Al Ittihad found themselves on the ropes.
The Egyptians chased the reigning champions for most of the rest of the game and trailed by up to 25 points at times.
Despite Ittihad's defensive adjustments, Petro de Luanda's determination and collective effort proved too difficult to overcome.
Al Ittihad's three-point shots were nowhere to be found. They finished 5-for-26, while Petro made 11 of their 27 three-point attempts.
Petro stepped onto the floor with a new starting line-up for the third consecutive post-season game. Their bench outscored Ittihad’s 60-35.
Majok Deng finished with a team-high 17 points for Ittihad. Reigning BAL Most Valuable Player Jo Lual Acuil Jnr added 16 points for the Egyptian outfit, who shot 15-for-24 from the free throw line.
Petro guard Kendrick Ray shot 6-for-8 from deep, leading all players with 21 points. Aboubacar Gakou added 17 points off the bench and Patrick Gardner had a huge performance, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.
“Our game against APR [which we lost 75-57] motivated us to be ready for the quarterfinals,” Gardner said.
“The biggest word we use as a team is 'sacrifice', doing whatever is needed to win.”
“Everyone on this team has been doing their job well. It’s great to come out with two wins.”
Ittihad will finish their 2025 BAL campaign against APR in Friday's third-place game (7pm).
