Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya produced a dominant performance to beat Petro de Luanda of Angola 88-67 during the Basketball Africa League (BAL) final in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.
Though the defending champions threatened at crucial stages, the league debutants dominated this match from the beginning as they went on to be crowned champions in front of a loud crowd.
There was disappointment for locals because Petro de Luanda had South African player Samkelo Cele in their roster, who could not influence his team to victory.
With this win, Al Ahli have earned the right to play in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Singapore — and there was also personal glory for Abou Chacra Fouad, who was named the coach of the year.
They became new champions and followed in the footsteps of Zamalek (Egypt), US Monastir (Tunisia), Al Ahly (Egypt) and Petro de Luanda (Angola) who won this tournament since 2021.
Al Ahli beat Petro de Luanda to be crowned BAL champions
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
The first quarter ended with Al Ahli leading Petro de Luanda 27-19 after a dominant display where they showed impressive defensive and attacking play with JJ Boissy and Fabian White Jr on the forefront.
Al Ahli continued to dominate the game in the second quarter, but Petro de Luanda narrowed the gap to five points as they tried to claw their way back in the match.
Al Ahli did not take their feet off the pedal as they continued to dominate after the halftime break. They went to the last quarter leading by 12 points and held on to win their first BAL title.
There were more individual rewards, with NBA Legend Tracy McGrady awarding the 2025 BAL Dikembe Mutombo defensive player of the year trophy to Aliou Diarra of APR of Rwanda.
On Friday APR secured third place by defeating Al Ittihad Alexandria 123-90 in an exciting match that set several BAL records, including most points scored by a team in a single game.
