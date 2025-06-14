Matiti wants fans to don school uniforms for boxing tournament in honour of Youth Day

Promoter Ayanda Matiti is calling on fight fans attending his international boxing tournament at the Christian Conference Centre in Abbotsford, East London, on June 20 to wear school uniforms in honour of Youth Day on Monday.
Image: Theo Jeptha
Promoter Ayanda Matiti is calling on fight fans attending his international boxing tournament at the Christian Conference Centre in Abbotsford, East London, on June 20 to wear school uniforms in honour of Youth Day on Monday.
He believes this gesture will honour the role young people played in the fight against apartheid and the June 16 Soweto uprising in 1976 when pupils protested against the introduction of Afrikaans as the medium of instruction in black schools.
Matiti, a former ANC Eastern Cape youth league chair, has established himself as an international boxing promoter.
A former professional boxer from Mdantsane, he often uses his tournaments to celebrate significant events and figures in South African history, particularly Youth Day.
His upcoming event, dubbed the Celebration of the 1976 Generation, will feature a high-profile international dual title fight in the bantamweight division.
Cafu’s big money fight ‘the ultimate for every world champion’
“This is about a young African child taking a stand, and I believe that participating in a tournament of this magnitude will resonate with the fallen heroes who paved the way for a brighter South Africa,” Matiti said.
“To ensure the tournament reflects this intention, I will be wearing my high school uniform; it would be appreciated if the fans of the sweet science also came dressed in their school uniforms. This is not an obligation, but rather a humble suggestion.
“I am looking forward to June 20 when Xaba Promotions and the boxing community celebrate the 1976 generation through fists of fury,” Matiti added.
The main event promises excitement, featuring WBO Inter-Continental bantamweight champion Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke defending his title while also challenging for the vacant IBF International crown. The reigning South African champion from Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape will face Mexican Eric “Pit Bull” Gamboa in a highly anticipated matchup.
Kevin Lerena heads to London's Wembley for heavyweight dust-up
For Ngxeke, who is rated No. 4 by the WBO, No. 6 by the IBF and seventh by the WBC, this fight is crucial. He will be tested against an Olympic gold medallist with a major edge in experience, boasting 26 wins from 28 fights. Ngxeke has 15 wins, one loss and a draw.
The tournament will also feature a national mini-flyweight championship bout between Thobela “Mawawa” Nyanda and Yonelisa “Big Deal” Poni, the only female fight of the night. The card will also include three six-round matches, with action set to start at 7pm.
Tickets are available at PostNet and Spar, priced between R250 for general seats and R500 for ringside seats.
