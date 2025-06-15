Burns leads US Open, Scott and Spaun sit one shot back

Sam Burns moved closer to a major breakthrough as he held a one-shot lead over Australian Adam Scott, who turned back the clock to enter the mix, and J.J. Spaun after the third round of the US Open on Saturday at Oakmont Country Club.

Burns and Spaun took turns trading or sharing the lead for much of the day but it was the former who finished in front with a one-under-par 69 that brought him to four under on the week at the major that is considered golf's toughest test.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour who lost in a playoff last week in Canada, Burns was inconsistent off the tee but managed to lean on other aspects of his game to move into the driver's seat at Oakmont.

“When I got out of position I feel like I did a good job of getting myself back in the fairway, having a wedge or short iron in my hand and giving myself a chance for par,” said Burns.

“I was able to convert some of those and kind of kept the momentum going. So that was kind of key to the round today.”

Burns dropped into a three-way share of the lead with Spaun and Scott after missing a six-foot par putt at 16 but never wavered and delivered a bounce-back birdie at 17 after stuffing his approach seven inches from the hole for a tap-in birdie.

Not to be outdone, playing partner Spaun birdied the same hole from 13 feet to end his string of 12 consecutive pars and grab a share of the lead before an errant tee shot at the last led to a closing bogey for a 69.

“I'm just happy I'm still within shouting distance going into tomorrow,” said Spaun.

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion who is playing his 96th consecutive major, missed several birdie putts but converted three on the back nine for 67, equalling the low round of the day and will play in Sunday's final pairing with Burns.

For Scott, whose lone major came at the 2013 Masters, a win on Sunday would set the record for longest time between a player winning his first and second majors, something that is not lost on the 44-year-old Australian.

“Everyone out here has got their journey, you know. Putting ourselves in these positions doesn't just happen by fluke. It's not easy to do it,” said Scott.

“If I were to come away with it tomorrow, it would be a hell of a round of golf and an exclamation point on my career.”

World number 14 Viktor Hovland (70) was alone in fourth place and three shots off the pace.

LIV Golf's Carlos Ortiz was enjoying a rather stress-free trip around the notoriously treacherous Oakmont layout until a closing bogey, but still signed for a 67 that left him at even par on the week and alone in fifth place.

Fellow LIV player Tyrell Hatton (68) was a further shot back in sixth place with South African Thriston Lawrence (70).

Pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler was unable to make a big move as he mixed four bogeys with four birdies for an even-par 70 that left him at four over.

“I felt like I had a hard time getting momentum,” said Scheffler. “I made a few silly mistakes out there, a couple three-putts, which is just a killer.”

Rory McIlroy, trying to shake off a Masters hangover since completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta in April, started the day nine shots off the lead and carded a four-over-par 74 that left him at 10 over.

“The name of the game this week is staying patient and try to do a good job of it out there, but it's one of those golf courses that you can lose patience on pretty quickly,” McIlroy said. “I was hoping to play better but I didn't.”

