Sport

JJ Spaun wins US Open for first major title

16 June 2025 - 02:17 By Reuters
JJ Spaun celebrates with family after winning the 125th US Open golf tournament.
Image: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

JJ Spaun drained a 64-foot birdie putt at the final hole to win the U.S. Open by two shots over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday to claim his first major title.

Spaun, who began the day one shot back of overnight leader Sam Burns, carded a three-over-par 73 that left him at even par for the week on a day when players had to wait out a 96-minute weather suspension that left pools of water on the course.

Spaun reached the driveable par-four 17th hole level with Scotland's MacIntyre who was already in the clubhouse after posting a two-under 68, and delivered the shot of his life, a 309-yard strike that settled 17 feet from the cup.

The 34-year-old American sent his eagle putt past the hole, but made the comebacker and then, needing a par to secure the win, closed out the year's third major in style when he drained the lengthy birdie putt in the rain.

