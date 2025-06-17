Sport

Athletics SA cover recent controversies in parliament presentation

17 June 2025 - 17:16
David Isaacson Sports reporter
ASA president James Moloi.
Image: Cecilia van Bers/Gallo Images

Athletics South Africa (ASA) reaffirmed its action relating to acting CEO Terrence Magogodela, who received Lotto funding illegally, which he subsequently paid back. 

In its presentation to parliament on Tuesday, ASA president James Moloi said the criminal investigation had not been related to the national federation and added that lawyers had advised the board that “there was no criminal conduct on the part of the acting CEO”.

Magogodela had received the money “from one of the actual perpetrators and at best was morally responsible for refunding the amount”.

After being placed on special leave for a month in 2022, Magogodela was allowed to return to work. “The SIU readily accepted the documents presented by the acting CEO in support of the funds received and agreed to resolve all issues with him,” ASA said in its presentation, which Moloi read out.

“In light of the above, it made perfect sense for the acting CEO to return to full-time duties rather than for him to remain on extended suspension on full pay.”

ASA pointed out that the matter against the perpetrators was far from settled.

ASA also addressed the fiasco around the 2024 Mpumalanga Marathon, organised by Caleb Lekhuleni, who failed to pay out the promised R1.5m in prize money.

The sports body said they were looking at securing prize money from organisers before races. 

“This is yet to be ratified by our board,” said ASA, adding that the provincial athletics body had opened a criminal case.

On the deregistration of the national federation earlier this year, ASA explained the matter had started years earlier when the original ASA company had been left dormant, but was linked to the existing entity.

“That old entity had not been submitting returns to CIPC and Sars and when that entity was deregistered due to noncompliance, the current entity was also automatically deregistered.”

