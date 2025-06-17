Blast from the past : Heartache for Proteas in 1999 World Cup semifinal nail-biter
Today in SA sport history: June 17
17 June 2025 - 04:25
1924 — Bob Catterall, resuming on 52, makes 120 as South Africa are dismissed for 390 in their follow-on innings to lose the first Test against England in Birmingham by an innings and 18 runs...
