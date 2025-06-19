The focus shifts to the Proteas, who became world champions with a five-wicket win over Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s at the weekend and returned to a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
The panel ended their discussion by talking about the Springboks, who are in camp in Johannesburg where coach Rassie Erasmus is preparing for the international season.
The campaign starts with a clash against the Barbarians in Cape Town on June 28, followed by back-to-back matches against Italy at Loftus (July 5) and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (July 12), then a Test against Georgia in Mbombela on July 19.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | World champ Proteas return to heroes’ welcome
Mamelodi Sundowns’ Club World Cup win and the Springboks’ upcoming season also on the agenda
Image: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
In the 68th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by sportscaster Philasande Sixaba to discuss leading stories making headlines.
The discussion starts with a reflection on Mamelodi Sundowns winning their first match at the Fifa Club World Cup, beating Ulsan HD FC of South Korea 1-0 to boost their chances of progressing past Group F.
The focus shifts to the Proteas, who became world champions with a five-wicket win over Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s at the weekend and returned to a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
The panel ended their discussion by talking about the Springboks, who are in camp in Johannesburg where coach Rassie Erasmus is preparing for the international season.
The campaign starts with a clash against the Barbarians in Cape Town on June 28, followed by back-to-back matches against Italy at Loftus (July 5) and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (July 12), then a Test against Georgia in Mbombela on July 19.
MORE:
Miguel Cardoso on how it all came together for Sundowns against Ulsan
Not public pressure that saw Cardoso field Zwane, Sundowns coach says
Mamelodi Sundowns win opener to go top of Group F at Club World Cup
WATCH | Bavuma’s world champ Proteas bring Test Mace to OR Tambo
Proteas' potential ‘scares and excites’ me, says coach Shukri Conrad
Proteas won back public and put demons to bed: Rassie van der Dussen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos