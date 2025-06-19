Sport

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | World champ Proteas return to heroes’ welcome

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Club World Cup win and the Springboks’ upcoming season also on the agenda

19 June 2025 - 12:32 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
South Africa men's national cricket team arrived at OR Tambo International Airport during the week with the ICC World Test Championship Mace after they beat Australia in the final at Lord’s In London.
Image: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

In the 68th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by sportscaster Philasande Sixaba to discuss leading stories making headlines. 

The discussion starts with a reflection on Mamelodi Sundowns winning their first match at the Fifa Club World Cup, beating Ulsan HD FC of South Korea 1-0 to boost their chances of progressing past Group F. 

The focus shifts to the Proteas, who became world champions with a five-wicket win over Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s at the weekend and returned to a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday. 

The panel ended their discussion by talking about the Springboks, who are in camp in Johannesburg where coach Rassie Erasmus is preparing for the international season. 

The campaign starts with a clash against the Barbarians in Cape Town on June 28, followed by back-to-back matches against Italy at Loftus (July 5) and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (July 12), then a Test against Georgia in Mbombela on July 19. 

