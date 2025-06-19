Sport

POLL | What do you think of Athletics SA holding business meetings in a tavern?

19 June 2025 - 12:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Athletics South Africa president James Moloi.
Athletics South Africa president James Moloi.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi was criticised in parliament after it emerged that he used a company credit card at taverns, liquor stores and other retail and fast-food outlets including KFC, Nando's, Pick n Pay and a clothing store, Foschini.

During a meeting of the portfolio committee for sport, arts, and culture, Moloi said his company credit card was used to pay for food during a business meeting. He said he only used the card for business-related expenses.

“I normally meet different people ... business people, the people that have promised me to do business with ASA,” Moloi said. “They will tell you that other clients or members, especially business people, ‘can we meet in such and such an area because I’m there now?’

“Where you invite a person, you have to pay for that particular person.”

However, his explanation was dismissed by MPs, with sport, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie promising to launch an investigation into the finances of ASA.

“There’s no meeting that can be held in a tavern,” McKenzie said. “The music is so loud in a tavern. How do we listen? How do we hear each other in a tavern? Who has a meeting in a tavern? People are dancing ...

“I will have a full forensic audit with immediate effect.”

READ MORE:

Business meetings in taverns: Gayton McKenzie vows probe into Athletics SA

‘The music is so loud in a tavern. How do we listen? How do we hear each other in a tavern?’
Sport
11 hours ago

Athletics SA cover recent controversies in parliament presentation

Athletics South Africa reaffirmed their action relating to acting CEO Terrence Magogodela, who was implicated in illegal spending of lottery funding.
Sport
1 day ago

Sex offender Free State athletics president suspended by national body

Controversial Athletics Free State (AFS) president Steven Swarts has been suspended pending a disciplinary inquiry, Athletics South Africa (ASA) said ...
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Swimming SA loses court case against water polo body Sport
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns win opener to go top of Group F at Club World Cup Soccer
  3. Not public pressure that saw Cardoso field Zwane, Sundowns coach says Soccer
  4. Miguel Cardoso on how it all came together for Sundowns against Ulsan Soccer
  5. Athletics SA cover recent controversies in parliament presentation Sport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Rebel Wilson rebels against being a bridesmaid and Pixar introduces ...
Floyd Shivambu describes EFF as a cult