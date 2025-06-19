POLL | What do you think of Athletics SA holding business meetings in a tavern?

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi was criticised in parliament after it emerged that he used a company credit card at taverns, liquor stores and other retail and fast-food outlets including KFC, Nando's, Pick n Pay and a clothing store, Foschini.
During a meeting of the portfolio committee for sport, arts, and culture, Moloi said his company credit card was used to pay for food during a business meeting. He said he only used the card for business-related expenses.
“I normally meet different people ... business people, the people that have promised me to do business with ASA,” Moloi said. “They will tell you that other clients or members, especially business people, ‘can we meet in such and such an area because I’m there now?’
“Where you invite a person, you have to pay for that particular person.”
However, his explanation was dismissed by MPs, with sport, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie promising to launch an investigation into the finances of ASA.
“There’s no meeting that can be held in a tavern,” McKenzie said. “The music is so loud in a tavern. How do we listen? How do we hear each other in a tavern? Who has a meeting in a tavern? People are dancing ...
“I will have a full forensic audit with immediate effect.”
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
