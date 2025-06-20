Sport

Blast from the past: Boks hang on to win first Test as Lions roar back in second half

Today in SA sport history: June 20

20 June 2025 - 04:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Swimming SA loses court case against water polo body Sport
  2. ‘Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of’: Sundowns brace for step up at CWC Soccer
  3. POLL | What do you think of Athletics SA holding business meetings in a tavern? Sport
  4. Athletics SA cover recent controversies in parliament presentation Sport
  5. We must work harder to attract Broos’ attention: Kaizer Chiefs’ Cele Soccer

Latest Videos

Hurricane Erick makes landfall in Mexico as Category 3 storm, extreme weather ...
Hurricane Erick nears landfall and a look at the weekend forecast on the First ...