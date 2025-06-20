Sport

Wimbledon 2025 prize money: how much do tennis winners receive?

20 June 2025 - 07:40 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Previous winner Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy. The four Grand Slams in the sport of tennis offer a trophy , a place in the history books and significant prize money. File image
Previous winner Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy. The four Grand Slams in  the sport of tennis offer a trophy , a place in the history books and significant prize money. File image
Image: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The four Grand Slams in  the sport of tennis offer a trophy, a place in the history books and significant prize money.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon 2025, the third major of the year:

The Championships will run from June 30 to July 13.

The total prize money is a record £53.5m (R1.2bn) , a 7% increase on 2024 and double what was offered a decade ago.

Men's and women's single players will earn:

  • First round: £66,000 (R1.6m)
  • Second round: £99,000 (R2.4m)
  • Third round: £152,000 (R3.6m)
  • Round of 16: £240,000 (R5.8m)
  • Quarter-finals: £400,000 (R9.7m)
  • Semi-finals: £775,000 (R18.8m)
  • Runner-up: £1.5m (R37m)
  • Champion: £3m (R73m).

The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2024, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Czech Barbora Krejcikova, received £2.7m (R65.5m) each in prize money.

Australian Open 2025 singles champions, Italian Jannik Sinner and American Madison Keys, received A$3.5m (R40.6m) each in prize money.

French Open 2025 singles champions, Alcaraz and American Coco Gauff, took home €2.55m (R52.7m) each.

US Open 2024 singles champions, Sinner and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, received $3.6m (R64.4m) million each.

Significant pay hikes at the Grand Slams were central to the demands of the world's top players in their letter to the four majors recently.

The prize money on offer in men's and women's doubles at Wimbledon 2025 is:

  • First round: £16,500 (R3999,000)
  • Second round: £26,000 (R629,000)
  • Third round: £43,750 (R1m)
  • Quarter-finals: £87,500 (R2.1m)
  • Semi-finals: £174,000 (R4.2m)
  • Runners-up: £345,000 (R8.3m)
  • Champion: £680,000 (R16.4m).

The prize money offer in mixed doubles is:

  • First round: £4,500 (R109,000)
  • Second round: £9,000 (R218,000)
  • Quarter-finals: £17,500 (R423,000)
  • Semi-finals: £34,000 (R823,000)
  • Runners-up: £68,000 (R1.6m)
  • Champion: £135,000 (R3.2m).

Reuters

READ MORE:

Wimbledon calls time on line judges in favour of electronic system

It spells the end of the Hawk Eye challenges in which players can ask for a video review of a close call - a popular feature with fans.
News
8 months ago

Alcaraz-Sinner French final scaled new heights, former champions agree

First Grand Slam final between two Gen X trailblazers shows there is life after Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
Sport
1 week ago

Wheelchair star Montjane reclaims French Open doubles crown

Wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, fought back from a set down to claim the French Open women’s doubles ...
Sport
1 week ago

This win is for Americans who look like me, says French Open champion Gauff

‘I’m proud to represent the Americans who look like me and people who support the things I support.’
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic still undecided on next year's French Open after semifinal defeat

Novak Djokovic has yet to decide whether his French Open semifinal defeat against world number one Jannik Sinner was his final appearance at Roland ...
Sport
1 week ago

‘Merci Rafa’: Roland Garros pays tribute to Nadal’s reign

On the anniversary of the day he first walked on to the court 20 years ago, Spaniard returned as a hero.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Swimming SA loses court case against water polo body Sport
  2. ‘Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of’: Sundowns brace for step up at CWC Soccer
  3. POLL | What do you think of Athletics SA holding business meetings in a tavern? Sport
  4. Athletics SA cover recent controversies in parliament presentation Sport
  5. We must work harder to attract Broos’ attention: Kaizer Chiefs’ Cele Soccer

Latest Videos

Watch Shaka iLembe S2 on DStv Compact
Hurricane Erick makes landfall in Mexico as Category 3 storm, extreme weather ...