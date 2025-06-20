Wimbledon 2025 prize money: how much do tennis winners receive?

The four Grand Slams in the sport of tennis offer a trophy, a place in the history books and significant prize money.
Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon 2025, the third major of the year:
The Championships will run from June 30 to July 13.
The total prize money is a record £53.5m (R1.2bn) , a 7% increase on 2024 and double what was offered a decade ago.
Men's and women's single players will earn:
- First round: £66,000 (R1.6m)
- Second round: £99,000 (R2.4m)
- Third round: £152,000 (R3.6m)
- Round of 16: £240,000 (R5.8m)
- Quarter-finals: £400,000 (R9.7m)
- Semi-finals: £775,000 (R18.8m)
- Runner-up: £1.5m (R37m)
- Champion: £3m (R73m).
The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2024, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Czech Barbora Krejcikova, received £2.7m (R65.5m) each in prize money.
Australian Open 2025 singles champions, Italian Jannik Sinner and American Madison Keys, received A$3.5m (R40.6m) each in prize money.
French Open 2025 singles champions, Alcaraz and American Coco Gauff, took home €2.55m (R52.7m) each.
US Open 2024 singles champions, Sinner and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, received $3.6m (R64.4m) million each.
Significant pay hikes at the Grand Slams were central to the demands of the world's top players in their letter to the four majors recently.
The prize money on offer in men's and women's doubles at Wimbledon 2025 is:
- First round: £16,500 (R3999,000)
- Second round: £26,000 (R629,000)
- Third round: £43,750 (R1m)
- Quarter-finals: £87,500 (R2.1m)
- Semi-finals: £174,000 (R4.2m)
- Runners-up: £345,000 (R8.3m)
- Champion: £680,000 (R16.4m).
The prize money offer in mixed doubles is:
- First round: £4,500 (R109,000)
- Second round: £9,000 (R218,000)
- Quarter-finals: £17,500 (R423,000)
- Semi-finals: £34,000 (R823,000)
- Runners-up: £68,000 (R1.6m)
- Champion: £135,000 (R3.2m).
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Reuters
