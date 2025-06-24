MultiChoice is considering offering SuperSport as a separate package or as an add-on, after a reported loss of 2.8-million subscribers over the past two years.
Sports fans, in particular, have been outspoken, calling for a more flexible option that allows access to SuperSport without the need to subscribe to the full Premium bundle, which costs R949 per month.
Group CEO Calvo Mawela recently acknowledged these concerns and said the company is looking into the feasibility of sports only packages.
This is part of a broader effort to revamp its offerings and stay competitive in the evolving entertainment landscape. A decision on the viability of such packages is expected by March 2026.
With the rise of streaming services and increasing demand for personalised subscription options, many are asking if a sports only package would be a game-changer for sports lovers.
POLL | Would you subscribe to SuperSport if it were available as a stand-alone package?
Image: 123RF/Piotr Adamowicz
