Sport

POLL | Would you subscribe to SuperSport if it were available as a stand-alone package?

24 June 2025 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Multichoice is pondering packages for sports lovers.
Multichoice is pondering packages for sports lovers.
Image: 123RF/Piotr Adamowicz

 

MultiChoice is considering offering SuperSport as a separate package or as an add-on, after a reported loss of 2.8-million subscribers over the past two years.

Sports fans, in particular, have been outspoken, calling for a more flexible option that allows access to SuperSport without the need to subscribe to the full Premium bundle, which costs R949 per month.

Group CEO Calvo Mawela recently acknowledged these concerns and said the company is looking into the feasibility of sports only packages.

This is part of a broader effort to revamp its offerings and stay competitive in the evolving entertainment landscape. A decision on the viability of such packages is expected by March 2026.

With the rise of streaming services and increasing demand for personalised subscription options, many are asking if a sports only package would be a game-changer for sports lovers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

MultiChoice pilots weekly subscriptions

Pay-TV operator hopes the change will help cash-strapped consumers suspending their payment
Business Times
1 week ago

Power plays and peril: here’s why ‘Shaka iLembe’ S2 is essential viewing

SPONSORED | Large-scale battles and a cast of unforgettable characters make the new season of Mzansi Magic’s hit historical drama even more gripping ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Competition watchdog greenlights Canal+ takeover of MultiChoice, with conditions

The Competition Commission on Wednesday recommended the Competition Tribunal approve France's Canal+ offer to buy shares it does not own in pay TV ...
Business Times
1 month ago

MultiChoice faces tough choices, but rules out job cuts

Company hopes streaming will help to staunch the balance sheet bleeding
Business Times
7 months ago

KingMakers expands into South Africa as MultiChoice reports facing tough economic conditions

In a move to expand its footprint in the gaming and betting sector, MultiChoice recently signed a deal with Nigerian online betting giant KingMakers, ...
News
7 months ago

'South Africa can be prosperous': Hlaudi Motsoeneng makes big promises begging for votes

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has begged South Africans to vote for him on May 29, promising to make the country “prosperous”.
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Abdeslam Ouaddou is Orlando Pirates’ new coach Soccer
  2. Glenrose Xaba wins Spar 10km race in Durban Sport
  3. Thembinkosi Lorch’s CWC displays, goal against Juve, set tongues wagging Soccer
  4. Kolisi hails Springbok regeneration as Makhaza call-up signals new era Rugby
  5. Lorch scores but Juventus prove too strong for Wydad AC in Club World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day
Masandawana Come Close In SEVEN-Goal Thriller In Cincinatti! | The Pitchside ...